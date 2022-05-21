Look: Stephen A. Smith Video Going Viral Saturday Night

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - FEBRUARY 14: Head coach Stephen A. Smith of Team Stephen A. looks on before the 2020 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game Presented By Ruffles at Wintrust Arena on February 14, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

ESPN broadcaster Stephen A. Smith is an entertainer.

Prior to Saturday night's Game 3 matchup between the Miami Heat and Boston Celtics, Smith arrived at the TD Garden as if he were looking to suit up in the Eastern Conference Finals game.

Take a look at Smith's entrance here:

The NBA world had quite the reaction to Smith's entourage-lined entrance.

"You would think he playing tonight with that damn walk," one fan wrote.

"This man walking in like he the star player," another added.

After splitting the first two games of the series in Miami, the Celtics and Heat are locked up at one game apiece heading into tonight's contest. Each game was decided by double digits — Miami claiming Game 1 and Boston Game 2.

Smith will lead ESPN's pregame, halftime and postgame coverage of tonight's game. The contest will tipoff at 8:30 p.m. ET.