Look: Stephen A. Smith's Knicks Rant Is Going Viral

The 2022 NBA Draft was a rough night for ESPN's Stephen A. Smith and his fellow New York Knicks fans. After nearly melting down during the draft, he composed himself for a rant this morning.

On Friday's edition of First Take, Smith started getting existential over the terrible outcome for the Knicks on draft night. But after wondering what he did to deserve so much suffering as a Knicks fan, he settled on a decision.

Smith declared that he will not be attending any Knicks games at Madison Square Garden this coming year. But he didn't want to discourage anyone else from going.

"This is for my own health and my own sanity," Smith said. "I'm done. I'm still gonna root for them, but I can't be in the Garden because I'm scared of what I'd say to (the front office staff) if I saw them face-to-face."

He then concluded with one of the boldest statements he's ever made: "The New York Knicks are worse than the Dallas Cowboys."

It was definitely a night that New York Knicks fans would probably rather forget. They came away with no new players, traded Kemba Walker and only came away with a few future first-round picks.

After the season they just had - missing the playoffs for the eighth time in nine years - fans are increasingly fed up.

Stephen A. Smith may be ready to boycott, but how many others will follow suit?