Look: Stephen A. Smith's Reaction To Michael Irvin Goes Viral

ESPN Stephen A. Smith before the game between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Brooklyn Nets at FedExForum on March 23, 2022 in Memphis, Tennessee.

Michael Irvin was letting Stephen A. Smith have it on Monday morning's edition of First Take.

Irvin, who was a legendary wide receiver for the Dallas Cowboys, was screaming at SAS after the Cowboys got a massive win against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, 22-10. It pushed their record to 4-1 as they've now won four straight games since quarterback Dak Prescott suffered a thumb injury.

All SAS could do during the segment was put his hands over his eyes. He couldn't say a word.

Smith always loves poking fun at the Cowboys when they lose, but now that they're winning, he has to watch Irvin gloat about them.

That said, credit to the Cowboys. A lot of fans and media members thought that they were done for when Prescott went down but they have put together winning game plans that have kept them in the playoff race.

The Cowboys will take on the Eagles on Sunday Night Football next week as they try to win their fifth in a row.

First Take has the chance to be even more legendary next Monday, no matter the result of that contest.