Look: Stephen A’s Message For Cowboys Fans Going Viral

Stephen A. Smith just can’t help but take his jabs at the Cowboys and their fans. On Wednesday, the ESPN “First Take” personality had some fun at America’s Team’s expense, posting a Wordle-inspired meme to his Twitter account.

“Easiest game I’ve ever played,” Smith captioned the tweet. Spelling out the word “choke” underneath “Cowboys.”

Easiest game I've ever played. pic.twitter.com/mG71pUJJiv — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) January 26, 2022

Dallas lost to the sixth-seeded 49ers in Wild Card weekend and Stephen A. took plenty of joy in that. As he usually does when the Cowboys lose in the most inopportune spots.

After going 12-5 and five and capturing an NFC East title, the ‘Boys were handled by the 49ers from the word “go,” but fought back just in time to lose on a chaotic final drive.

Stephen A out here laughing at Cowboys fans crying 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/LGM3muQEum — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) January 17, 2022

The Dallas Cowboys have not reached a Super Bowl since 1995. But every year, it seems the team in Big-D is favored to reach the season’s final game.

Between the Jason Garrett and Mike McCarthy eras, the Cowboys have continuously underachieved in the eyes of many. Especially considering how much talent is on the roster year in and year out.