Look: Stephon Gilmore Reportedly “Wants” To Play For 1 NFL Team

On Wednesday, two-time All-Pro cornerback Stephon Gilmore announced his release from the New England Patriots.

Now free to search for his next landing spot, Gilmore reportedly already has a new team in mind. According to reports from Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, the 2019 NFL Defensive Player of the Year hopes to end up in Green Bay.

“I’ve heard he wants to play for the Packers, and I heard there might have been some communication via some high-profile players,” Breer said during an appearance with 98.5 The Sports Hub’s Zolak & Bertrand on Wednesday.

Earlier this morning, Gilmore took to Instagram with a goodbye post for his longtime Patriots franchise. Wasting no time in getting into the recruiting game, Packers superstar wide receiver Davante Adams commented, “Call me,” on the post. Gilmore has long been a proponent of Adams’ game, even calling him the “hardest guy to cover” in the NFL.

Needless to say, it’s clear there’s some mutual interest in this potential deal — at least from player-to-player.

Gilmore has yet to play a snap this season as he deals with a quad injury, but that doesn’t mean he couldn’t return sometime this season. If the Packers are looking to gun for a Super Bowl title in what looks to be the waning years of Aaron Rodgers’ Green Bay career, this move could help point their defense in the right direction.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (dealing with multiple secondary injuries) and the Kansas City Chiefs (one of the worst defenses in the league) have both also been named as potential suitors for Gilmore as well.