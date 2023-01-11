Look: Stetson Bennett Lands Work Shift After National Title

Stetson Bennett is already a working man and it's only been two days since he led Georgia to a second straight championship.

Bennett will be working a shift at Raising Canes, which is a fast food chain, on the University of Georgia's campus to help celebrate the title.

He did a similar thing last year as part of a NIL deal with the company.

Raising Canes is even going to be unveiling an art portrait of Bennett at the location on Thursday. The shift is set to start at 11:30 a.m. ET.

Bennett just finished up his collegiate career on Monday night. He finished the game by completing 18-of-25 passes for 304 yards and four touchdowns. He also added 39 yards and two touchdowns on the ground.

If anyone wants a chance to get chicken fingers served by Bennett, here's your chance!