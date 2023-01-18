Look: Stetson Bennett Responds To Criticism Of Awkward Championship Parade Moment

ATHENS, GA - OCTOBER 08: Stetson Bennett #13 of the Georgia Bulldogs warms up prior to the game against the Auburn Tigers at Sanford Stadium on October 8, 2022 in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images) Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

During Georgia's national title parade last weekend, quarterback Stetson Bennett made it very clear he wasn't interested in one reporter's line of questioning.

A woman from WSB-TV attempted to interview the senior quarterback, but Bennett avoided the questioning. He took some heat on social media for his behavior, including from one radio host.

"Stetson Bennett needed someone to tell him to get off his damn phone during a parade and to show some graciousness and appreciation to the fans that were sitting in that stadium," the radio host said. "You want to crush the media you think were mean to you do it a press conference."

Well, Bennett fired back on social media tonight.

"cell…?? phone…?? I’m afraid I’m too old to understand the latest technology," he joked at first.

Bennett went on to explain the situation:

One phone was mine. One phone was connected to the Bluetooth. Mine had the playlists. The other had the aux. I appreciate your concern with my image/ intentions/loyalties/ obligations (as well as your willingness to reach out to me to confirm them), you obviously thought quite deeply about some motives I might’ve had. To help fill in some holes though can I give you the ‘inside’ scoop? ...So to finish it off nice and neat: I was controlling the aux and playing bangers so sed and Chris and I could have a blast on our last ride into Sanford. That’s pretty much the gist of it.

What do you think of his explanation?