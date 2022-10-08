Look: Stetson Bennett Shows Off His Wheels During Electric Touchdown Run

ATHENS, GA - OCTOBER 08: Stetson Bennett #13 of the Georgia Bulldogs warms up prior to the game against the Auburn Tigers at Sanford Stadium on October 8, 2022 in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images) Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

Georgia's Stetson Bennett was moving on this 64-yard touchdown run vs. Auburn on Saturday.

The Bulldogs senior leader ripped the soul out of Bryan Harsin's defense with a QB Draw that he took all the way to the crib to break the game open.

Bennett's highlight play started to go viral in Week 6.

"The Mailman can move!" one user replied.

"We’ll call this one… Prime Shipping," another commented.

"My favorite part of this is he's looking around expecting to be caught," tweeted RJ Young.

"That boy got wheels lol."

"Stetson Bennett when everyone calls him trash > Manziel during his Heisman season."

The undefeated Bulldogs are looking pretty good in their get-right game after a couple weeks of struggles against lesser opponents.

Once UGA wraps up this win they'll face SEC opponents in five of its last six games.