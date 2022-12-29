Look: Stetson Bennett's Admission On Ohio State Going Viral

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - SEPTEMBER 03: Stetson Bennett #13 of the Georgia Bulldogs escapes the pocket away from DJ Johnson #2 and Keyon Ware-Hudson #95 of the Oregon Ducks in the first quarter of the Chick-fil-A Kick-Off Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on September 03, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Stetson Bennett and the Georgia Bulldogs are favorites over the Ohio State Buckeyes ahead of Saturday's big College Football Playoff game. But he had an interesting admission about the underdogs.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Bennett praised Ohio State as an opponent not to be taken lightly. He asserted that they have "advantages all over the board" and that Georgia will need to play hard to win.

"They were undefeated until the last game of the season. It's hard to do that," Bennett said, via 247Sports. "We were, too, last year until we lost to Alabama, and then we ended up winning it all. So, we certainly are not taking Ohio State lightly. They've got advantages all over the board. We're going to have to go play football."

Bennett continued to sign the praises of the opposition, highlighting Ohio State's execution and ability to "cause havoc." He believes that the game will be decided by "who executes better" this weekend.

"They have really good players, and they execute their system," Bennett said. "They try to cause havoc. They can come from a lot of different places. They do their assignment, and in order for us to be successful, we have to do ours. And that's trusting (center) Sedrick (Van Pran), whenever he's making the calls and talking to him. But at the end of the day, they've got a really good football team. We've got a really good football team, and it's going to come down to who executes better on Saturday."

But Georgia have advantages of their own. They boast a top 10 offense as well as the No. 2 defense in the country. Only Illinois allowed fewer points per game than the Bulldogs this season.

More importantly, Georgia have the experience of having been in the College Football Playoff and winning it all last season.

While there are some Ohio State players who were a part of their 2020 run to the national title game, Bennett and the Bulldogs are the only ones in this game to have finished the job.

Who has the most advantages in Saturday's game?