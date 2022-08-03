Look: Stetson Bennett's New Haircut Is Going Viral

FAYETTEVILLE, AR - SEPTEMBER 26: Stetson Bennett #13 of the Georgia Bulldogs throws a pass during a game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Razorback Stadium on September 26, 2020 in Fayetteville, Arkansas The Bulldogs defeated the Razorbacks 37-10. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Ahead of his final season at Georgia, quarterback Stetson Bennett has decided to start sporting a new look. And it's dropping jaws left and right.

A recent photo of Bennett with much shorter hair is going viral. Gone are his curly locks, with a military-esque buzzcut in its place.

Fans are seemingly struggling to come to terms with how different the 2022 national championship game MVP looks now compared to before. But Saturday Down South might have described it best:

"Stetson Bennett went from the 'friend zone' to the 'guy you keep your daughter away from,'" they wrote.

Other fans had equally creative descriptions for the new look:

"That is not Stetson Bennett there’s no way," one fan replied.

"A more accurate description would be 'guy that ends up in your dms and gets ghosted,'" wrote another.

"That temple fade needs a touch up! Need to send Stetson to Jalen Rose’s barber! He’ll have Stetson RIGHT!" a third fan wrote.

The 2021 season was a career-year for Stetson Bennett, who led the Georgia Bulldogs to their first national title in 40 years. He enters the 2022 season as a leading Heisman Trophy candidate on one of the top contenders to win it all again.

Maybe this new haircut will give him the aerodynamics he needs to be just a little bit faster. At least it looks cool.