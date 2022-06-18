Look: Steve Kerr Has Extremely Relatable Post-NBA Title Comment
Steve Kerr won five championships as a player. He's tacked on four more as a coach. At this point, he knows not only how to win a championship - but also how to celebrate one.
After arriving home last night, Kerr met with a few reporters. He admitted he's hungover.
“I’m not going to lie, I’m hungover," Kerr said with a smile. "We had a great night last night. An incredible night. Late night."
As we said, the man knows how to properly celebrate winning a championship by this point.
Kerr and the Warriors took care of the Boston Celtics in Game 6 of the NBA Finals. It never felt like a competitive game, either.
Steph Curry led the way with 34 points, seven assists and seven rebounds. He won his first-ever NBA Finals MVP, as a result of his series-long performance.
"What they gonna say now?" Curry told Andscape's Marc Spears after the game, via ESPN.com. "[You] hear all the talk about you as a player and us as a team, nobody outside of the Bay Area thought we would be here last October when the season started. Me as a player, obviously this Finals MVP stuff and all that, knew [we were] good enough to win three championships before."
Curry, Kerr and the Warriors have plenty to celebrate, especially now that they're back home.