Look: Steve Kerr Has Extremely Relatable Post-NBA Title Comment

OAKLAND, CA - MAY 31: Steve Kerr of the Golden State Warriors addresses the media before in Game 1 of the 2018 NBA Finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers at ORACLE Arena on May 31, 2018 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

Steve Kerr won five championships as a player. He's tacked on four more as a coach. At this point, he knows not only how to win a championship - but also how to celebrate one.

After arriving home last night, Kerr met with a few reporters. He admitted he's hungover.

“I’m not going to lie, I’m hungover," Kerr said with a smile. "We had a great night last night. An incredible night. Late night."

As we said, the man knows how to properly celebrate winning a championship by this point.

Kerr and the Warriors took care of the Boston Celtics in Game 6 of the NBA Finals. It never felt like a competitive game, either.

Steph Curry led the way with 34 points, seven assists and seven rebounds. He won his first-ever NBA Finals MVP, as a result of his series-long performance.

"What they gonna say now?" Curry told Andscape's Marc Spears after the game, via ESPN.com. "[You] hear all the talk about you as a player and us as a team, nobody outside of the Bay Area thought we would be here last October when the season started. Me as a player, obviously this Finals MVP stuff and all that, knew [we were] good enough to win three championships before."

Curry, Kerr and the Warriors have plenty to celebrate, especially now that they're back home.