Look: Steve Kerr's Message For Steph Curry Is Going Viral

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 10: Head coach Steve Kerr of the Golden State Warriors attends a shootaround ahead of the team's preseason game against the Los Angeles Lakers at T-Mobile Arena on October 10, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

It isn't lost on Steve Kerr the type of team he inherited when he took over for Mark Jackson 2014. And eight years later, he still marvels at the fact that he gets to coach the great Steph Curry.

After Steph's 43-point display in Game 4, Kerr spoke on what its been like to have the greatest shooter of all-time on his side:

You know, that's the thing that makes him special ... his strength and character matches his skill, and his level of conditioning, it's all tied together. He just cares so much, he works so hard, he's just so easy to coach... Whenever I’m done coaching, I will look back and just say thank you to Steph. ... He's just a special player, special person.

Kerr's comments started to get viral attention on social media.

"That's real..." one user replied.

"Absolutely love the DSLR shot," another said. "This is great camera work."

"13 years in, it’s hard to find the words to describe Steph but Kerr does a beautiful job every time!" another fan commented. "What’s not to love about those guys!"

A special pairing for sure.