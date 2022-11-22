Look: Steve Spurrier's Comment On Tennessee Is Going Viral

COLUMBIA, SC - NOVEMBER 23: Head coach Steve Spurrier of the South Carolina Gamecocks watches on during their game against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers at Williams-Brice Stadium on November 23, 2013 in Columbia, South Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

There was a massive upset in college football this past Saturday.

Tennessee, who was ranked fifth in the country at the time, traveled to Columbia to take on South Carolina and got blown out, 63-38.

It knocked the Vols out of the College Football Playoff discussion and it also gave Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer a signature win in his second season at the helm.

After the game concluded, Steve Spurrier, who coached the Gamecocks for 11 seasons, poked some fun at the Vols.

“Yeah, I almost feel sorry for Tennessee. They’re not going to win the division, they’re not going to win the SEC, they’re not going to get in that final four,” Spurrier said, (first transcribed by The Comeback). "They’re just going to have a little bit better than an average year now. Someone told me, ‘Tennessee is probably headed for the Citrus Bowl now.’ I guess that’s kind of a mean thing to say.”

Never change, Coach.

Tennessee will conclude its regular season against Vanderbilt on Saturday night. Kickoff will be at 7 p.m. ET.