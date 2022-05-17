Look: Steve Young Has A Message For Baker Mayfield

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - FEBRUARY 03: Former NFL Player, Steve Young attends the NFL Honors at University of Minnesota on February 3, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images)

Legendary NFL quarterback Steve Young isn't on Baker Mayfield's side when it comes to his issues with the Cleveland Browns.

Mayfield asked out of Cleveland a couple of months ago after it was revealed that the team was aggressively pursuing Deshaun Watson.

Once the Browns got Watson, that trade request got even louder. Young thinks that Mayfield can't keep playing the victim when it comes to this situation.

“You can’t play the victim,” Young said on Monday's edition of the Rich Eisen Show. "Victimization has to be put in a bottle and buried in the ground and deep because it’s too easy to play the victim. Look, there are a lot of things out of your control and a lot of things you’ve done wrong. You cannot, in the NFL, survive and play the victim. You have to now leave it behind and own every bit of it. Own it. Own every mistake you’ve ever made. Own how you got here. Don’t blame other people. You got yourself here."

"If you own it, that would go a long way for everybody to feel like Baker Mayfield can make the elements of a comeback. You can’t get there in the spirit of victimization. It can’t happen.”

Mayfield is eagerly awaiting a trade so he can go to another team and be a starting quarterback.

He's also rehabbing his left shoulder after undergoing surgery on it after the season ended. That injury was a major reason why he barely threw for 3,000 yards this past season.

We'll have to see if Mayfield takes Young's advice to heart.