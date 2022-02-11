Look: Store In Detroit Is Selling “Detroit Rams” T-Shirts

Through 12 seasons as the starting quarterback in Detroit, Matthew Stafford became pretty much synonymous with the Lions franchise. So when he was traded to the Rams this past offseason, the Los Angeles organization gained quite a few new fans out in Michigan.

After failing to win a single postseason game in more than a decade with the Lions, Stafford now has the Rams primed for a Super Bowl appearance in his first year with the team.

Pro Sports Zone, a clothing store in Detroit, is taking advantage of this Matthew Stafford hype with some interesting merchandise.

The store is selling “Detroit Rams” gear — featuring the LA Ram’s head on a Lions body.

Stafford was dealt in a preseason QB swap that saw former LA quarterback Jared Goff land in Detroit. In the Lions’ first year without Stafford, they notched a 3-13-1 record.

Sunday’s Super Bowl matchup between the Rams and Cincinnati Bengals will kickoff at 6:30 p.m. ET in LA’s SoFi Stadium.