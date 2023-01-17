Look: Story About Trevor Lawrence's Wife Going Viral

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - OCTOBER 02: Trevor Lawrence #16 of the Jacksonville Jaguars attempts a pass during the first half against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on October 02, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images) Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Trevor Lawrence's wife made a reservation at a famous "drunk food" place after the Jacksonville Jaguars took down the Los Angeles Chargers on Friday.

Lawrence's wife, Marissa made a reservation at Waffle House for the entire team after they had their 27-point comeback victory.

Apparently, Lawrence promised Brandon Scherff and E.J. Perry they'd go to Waffle House after a win because neither of them had ever been to one.

This is a legendary story, especially since Waffle House is known for having some great food no matter the time of day. Usually, you don't need to make a reservation at the place, but you can never be too careful, right?

All we need to know now is what the orders were for Scherff and Perry since it was their first time.

Jacksonville's 27-point comeback is now the third-largest comeback in NFL playoff history.