Look: Story Of MLB Fan Getting Pizza Delivered To Player Goes Viral

BALTIMORE, MD - JUNE 02: Jesse Winker #27 of the Seattle Mariners hits an RBI single in the third inning during the game between the Seattle Mariners and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on Thursday, June 2, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images) Daniel Shirey/Getty Images

Jesse Winker got ejected for igniting a benches-clearing brawl during Sunday's game between the Seattle Mariners and Los Angeles Angels.

A fan decided to reward him with pizza.

In his first plate appearance of the game, Winker got beaned on the back by an Andrew Wantz fastball. Considering the Angels pitcher also threw at Mariners rookie Julio Rodriguez in the first inning, both shots appeared to be retribution for Mike Trout nearly getting hit in the head Saturday night.

An incensed Winker evaded the umpires and charged the Angels' dugout. A skirmish ensued that led to multiple punches, ejections, and Raisel Iglesias throwing sunflower seeds onto the field.

As Winker gave Angels fans the middle finger upon exiting the game, someone decided that the Mariners outfielder must have worked up an appetite.

A fan ordered a Mountain Mike's Pizza to Angel Stadium through DoorDash, with directions to drop off the food at the visiting team's clubhouse for Winker. One would think no driver would bother braving traffic to a congested baseball stadium. Even if they did, what were the chances they'd find a staff member to accept the pizza?

By some miracle, it worked. The driver confirmed the delivery, and Winker thanked the fan.

She then shared the driver's Venmo account for fellow Mariners fans looking to reward the successful drop-off.

Who knew starting a brawl and flipping everyone off was the secret to receiving free food?