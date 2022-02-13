Look: Streaker Tackled During The National Anthem Tonight

The Spun

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell's Super Bowl Press ConferenceINGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 09: Helmets of the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals sit in front of the Lombardi Trophy as NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell addresses the media on February 09, 2022 at the NFL Network's Champions Field at the NFL Media Building on the SoFi Stadium campus in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Viewers at home don’t get to see everything that goes on during the Super Bowl. Apparently during the game’s national anthem, a streaker attempted to make a go for it. It didn’t end well.

“What you didn’t see on TV,” tweeted Cowboys writer David Moore. “Four security guards tackled this man during the National Anthem & dragged him off the field here at Super Bowl LVI.”

If there’s a widely televised game, you can be sure some joker is going to try to do something stupid.

Who could forget the streaker in last year’s game between the Chiefs and Buccaneers?

Fortunately, the streaker didn’t get a chance to interrupt the action. But hopefully he was able to make enough money from the bet he made with his buddies to post bail.

Looking forward to a great Super Bowl in Inglewood.

