Look: Streaker Tackled During The National Anthem Tonight

Viewers at home don’t get to see everything that goes on during the Super Bowl. Apparently during the game’s national anthem, a streaker attempted to make a go for it. It didn’t end well.

“What you didn’t see on TV,” tweeted Cowboys writer David Moore. “Four security guards tackled this man during the National Anthem & dragged him off the field here at Super Bowl LVI.”

What you didn’t see on TV. Four security guards tackled this man during the National Anthem & dragged him off the field here at #SuperBowl LVI. pic.twitter.com/RF0VUW1omb — David Moore (@DavidMooreDMN) February 13, 2022

If there’s a widely televised game, you can be sure some joker is going to try to do something stupid.

Who could forget the streaker in last year’s game between the Chiefs and Buccaneers?

Kevin Harlan's call of the Super Bowl streaker belongs in the Hall of Fame pic.twitter.com/gGxd1pIkUw — Pick Six Podcast (@picksixpod) February 8, 2021

Fortunately, the streaker didn’t get a chance to interrupt the action. But hopefully he was able to make enough money from the bet he made with his buddies to post bail.

Looking forward to a great Super Bowl in Inglewood.