Look: Student Section Has Recruiting Message For Arch Manning

Sanford Stadium is already filling out for tonight’s game between No. 2 Georgia and South Carolina. And while the immediate task at hand is to claim victory over their SEC rivals, the Bulldogs’ fans are already thinking well ahead into the future of their program.

Aware of a very important visitor in Athens this evening, several students did their best to welcome 2023’s No. 1 overall recruit, Arch Manning.

“WE WANT ARCH!” the fans wrote across their backs.

The fans want 5-star quarterback Arch Manning.😂 pic.twitter.com/jihKAzcMk9 — Radi Nabulsi (@RadiNabulsi) September 18, 2021

Just one day after recording three touchdowns in the first half of his high school junior debut, Manning is paying Kirby Smart and the Georgia program yet another visit. The five-star quarterback out of New Orleans came to Athens earlier this summer, but this will be his first visit in a packed Sanford Stadium on game day.

Manning, nephew of Peyton and Eli, is one of the most highly-touted football recruits in recent memory. And as such, he’s garnered offers and attention from nearly every top program in the country. In addition to his first visit to Athens back in July, the talented young prospect also visited Clemson, SMU, Texas, LSU, Alabama, and Ole Miss.

As 31-point favorites over the Gamecocks, the Bulldogs will look to put on a show for Manning later tonight.

The game will kickoff at 7 p.m. ET.