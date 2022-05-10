Look: Sue Bird Reacts To Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos

EVERETT, WASHINGTON - MAY 15: Sue Bird #10 of the Seattle Storm smiles while taking the court to accept her championship ring from the the 2020 WNBA season before the game against the Las Vegas Aces at Angel of the Winds Arena on May 15, 2021 in Everett, Washington. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

Longtime WNBA star Sue Bird is one of the women's hoops standouts featured in the 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

Photos from the shoot with Bird and her fellow players from the W were released yesterday. They even caught the attention of Bird's fiancée, USWNT star Megan Rapinoe, who has appeared in the SI Swimsuit edition herself.

Bird acknowledged her spread on Instagram, sharing a picture of her with curly hair trying out her best model facial expression.

"Curls for the..." Bird wrote as the caption.

Bird, 41, is one of five WNBA members to appear in the shoot, along with Nneka Ogwumike, Breanna Stewart, Didi Richards and Te’a Cooper.

“This is who we are; this is the makeup of our league,” Bird said in the article, via Yahoo. “We represent a variety of things: of course women, women of color, members of the LGBTQIA2+ community and much more. . . . The [Swimsuit] issue for so many years has been iconic and has represented a lot for women. Now you are seeing an evolution in what that can mean and what that can look like, and I think the WNBA players being a part of that is what makes it special. There is no better group of women to showcase that evolution.”

On the court, Bird has started her 19th season with the Seattle Storm, starting both of the team's games in the first week of the campaign.