Look: Sunday Morning PGA Tour Video Is Going Viral
The PGA Tour's Twitter account wants everyone fired up on Sunday.
The final round of the Canadian Open is taking place and Tony Finau, Rory McIlroy, and Justin Thomas are in the top three of the standings.
McIlroy and Finau are at 12-under, while Thomas is at 10-under. All three teed off less than an hour ago.
This is the final tournament for these three golfers before the U.S. Open starts next week. That event is the PGA Tour's third major of the year, following The Masters and the PGA Championship.
McIlroy has been excellent on Sundays during events this season and he'll look to be great again today as he tries to win this tournament.
You can watch the final round of the Canadian Open on The Golf Channel.