We appear to have a clear winner for the most-popular Halloween costume of 2021, at least as far as the sports world is concerned.

It’s Ted Lasso.

This afternoon, the Sunday NFL Countdown crew dressed up as the main characters from the hit Apple TV show.

We had Sam Ponder as Keeley, Randy Moss as Roy Kent, Rex Ryan as Coach Beard, Tedy Bruschi as an AFC Richmond player and Matt Hasselbeck as Coach Lasso.

It’s pretty good.

The only thing missing was Rex Ryan with a beard – if you’re going to dress up as someone named Coach Beard, you should probably rock a beard – but this was a pretty good effort overall.