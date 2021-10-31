The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Look: Sunday NFL Countdown’s Halloween Costumes Go Viral

ESPN's Sunday NFL Countdown crew onstage.BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JULY 26: (L-R) Senior Coordniating Producer for ESPN's NFL studio shows Seth Markman, Sunday NFL Countdown Host Sam Ponder and Former NFL coach & ESPN analyst Rex Ryan of 'ESPN's Sunday's NFL Countdown' speak onstage during the ESPN portion of the 2017 Summer Television Critics Association Press Tour at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on July 26, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

We appear to have a clear winner for the most-popular Halloween costume of 2021, at least as far as the sports world is concerned.

It’s Ted Lasso.

This afternoon, the Sunday NFL Countdown crew dressed up as the main characters from the hit Apple TV show.

We had Sam Ponder as Keeley, Randy Moss as Roy Kent, Rex Ryan as Coach Beard, Tedy Bruschi as an AFC Richmond player and Matt Hasselbeck as Coach Lasso.

It’s pretty good.

The only thing missing was Rex Ryan with a beard – if you’re going to dress up as someone named Coach Beard, you should probably rock a beard – but this was a pretty good effort overall.

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.