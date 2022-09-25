Look: Suns Veteran Reacts To Sunday's Trade Rumor

It appears that there could be one more big NBA offseason trade before the start of the regular season. And it involves one of the biggest stars on one of the Western Conference's best teams.

Reports emerged on Sunday that Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder is set to skip training camp and he works with the team on getting traded. A short while later, Crowder took to Twitter and effectively confirmed as much.

Crowder declared that he "must take on another challenge" and wants to play where he feels wanted and needed.

"ONE MUST SEEK WORK WHERE HE IS WANTED.. WHERE HE IS NEEDED.! I AM THANKFUL FOR WHAT THESE PAST 2 YRS HAVE TAUGHT ME.! NOW I MUST TAKE ON ANOTHER CHALLENGE WITH CONTINUED HARDWORK & DEDICATION.! FOR THOSE OF YOU WHO CLOSED THE DOOR ON ME…. THANK YOU! 99 BACK SOON.!" Crowder wrote.

In two seasons with the Suns, Jae Crowder started 109 of 127 games played. He averaged 9.7 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game.

Crowder played a big role in the Suns reaching the playoffs in back-to-back seasons for the first time in over a decade.

Last year they secured the No. 1 seed in the West for the first time since 2005. The year before, the Suns reached the NBA Finals for the first time since 1993.

Where will Jae Crowder take his talents next?