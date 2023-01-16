Look: Surprise Team Named Frontrunner For Lamar Jackson

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - NOVEMBER 15: Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens throws against the New England Patriots during the second half at Gillette Stadium on November 15, 2020 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Getty Images)

There's a good chance that we've seen the last of quarterback Lamar Jackson in a Baltimore Ravens uniform after the way contract negotiations with the team have crumbled since last year. But one surprising team was just listed as the early favorite.

According to the SportsBetting.ag sports book, the New England Patriots have been given the top odds to be Jackson's next team. The sports book gave New England +400 odds while the New York Jets got the second-best odds at +500.

The Patriots are a head-scratching pick for Lamar Jackson's next team for a litany of reasons. For starters, the Patriots already have not one, but two viable options at quarterback in Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe, both of whom have demonstrated superb accuracy and a fit for the Patriots' offense.

Most analysts don't even believe the Patriots will be in the market for a quarterback this offseason even with the likes of Derek Carr and Jimmy Garoppolo expected to be available.

But there's little denying that Lamar Jackson would be an upgrade at quarterback for the Patriots. He's a two-time Pro Bowler who's as dynamic with his legs as he is with his arm.

New England have been less stingy with their contracts in recent years too and have more than enough cap space to bring him into the fold without having to make too many sacrifices.

The New England Patriots may be an unconventional choice, but crazier things have happened.

Where do yo think Lamar Jackson plays next season?