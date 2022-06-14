Look: Surprise 'Team To Watch' Named For Odell Beckham

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 30: Odell Beckham Jr. #3 of the Los Angeles Rams warms up before the NFC Championship Game against the San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium on January 30, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Odell Beckham Jr. has yet to make a decision on where he'll be playing football this upcoming season. It may be worth keeping an eye on one potential surprise team: the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Rams keep saying they want OBJ back. By all accounts, they're not lying. However, a deal hasn't been made yet.

That could open the door for a team like the Bengals.

Recent social-media activity between OBJ and Joe Burrow could be a hint.

"Here’s another one to watch. The Bengals," says Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk. "Quarterback Joe Burrow recently posted a social-media message indicating that his 'spidey sense' is tingling. Beckham responded with a two-word message: “The one.” It’s vague, to be sure. But it’s worth wondering whether Burrow and Beckham, who both played at LSU, would like to get together."

Odell Beckham alongside Ja'Marr Chase catching passes from Joe Burrow? Sign us up.

It'd be quite the comeback if, after losing the Super Bowl to the Rams, the Bengals went out and signed one of the NFC West team's top weapons.

Will OBJ be playing for the Bengals next season?