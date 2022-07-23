Look: Sydney Sweeney Trolls Red Sox After Blowout Loss

BOSTON, MA - JULY 22: Sydney Sweeney throws a ceremonial first pitch ahead of a game between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Boston Red Sox on July 22, 2022 at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Malhotra/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images) Maddie Malhotra/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images

On Friday night, Sydney Sweeney threw out the ceremonial first pitch for a game between the Blue Jays and Red Sox.

After seeing how things unfolded at Fenway Park, it's fair to say Sweeney's first pitch was the highlight of the night for Boston fans.

The Red Sox were ultimately handed their worst loss off the season, as the Blue Jays won by a final score of 28-5. This game was over by the top of the third inning.

Sweeney trolled the Red Sox on Instagram this Saturday, posting a photo of herself at the game with this caption: "They should've put me in."



If Friday night's game lasted any longer, the Red Sox may have just made another call to the bullpen.

Outside of watching the Red Sox get blown out at home, Sweeney is having a nice year.

Earlier this month, Sweeney received two Emmy nominations for her roles in "Euphoria" and "The White Lotus."

Sweeney, 24, has become a household name in the film industry. She currently has 13.8 million followers on Instagram.

It's unclear if the Red Sox will invite Sweeney to Fenway Park again after last night's result.