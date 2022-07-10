Look: Sylvia Fowles Throws Down Dunk In Final WNBA All-Star Game

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - JULY 09: Sylvia Fowles of Team Wilson speaks during media availability ahead of the 2022 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game on July 09, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois.

Going into her final WNBA All-Star game, Sylvia Fowles knew she wanted to put on a show.

And that she did.

Fowles got it started early by opening the scoring with a deep triple. Then in the second quarter, the 36-year-old threw down a fastbreak slam that got the Orlando crowd rocking.

Fans reacted to the seven-time All-Star's dunk on Sunday.

"Sylvia Fowles with the hammer!!" the Dan Le Betard Show tweeted at the WNBA.

"Wait for it ...." said Annie Costabile. "Sylvia Fowles dunks in her final All-Star game.

"Sylvia Fowles started the game with a 3, now she just threw one down. This is Fowles world & we’re just livin in it!" Rachel Galligan exclaimed.

"Sylvia Fowles still got BOUNCE at 36 years old," commented theScore.

"SYLVIA FOWLES JUST DID THAT," the Minnesota Lynx tweeted in all-caps.

"A Sylvia Fowles Dunk in transition was not only celebrated by the Team Wilson bench, but also by team Stewart. That was a huge momentum shifter," remarked Jackie Powell.

We'll see if the 15-year vet can ride off into the sunset with MVP honors.