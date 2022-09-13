Look: T.J. Watt Announces Decision On Rest Of Season

PITTSBURGH, PA - AUGUST 28: T.J. Watt #90 of the Pittsburgh Steelers looks on during the game against the Detroit Lions at Acrisure Stadium on August 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images) Joe Sargent/Getty Images

Reigning Defensive Player of the Year T.J. Watt suffered a suspected torn pectoral muscle during the Pittsburgh Steelers' Week 1 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals.

While injuries of this nature can often be season-ending, Watt seems confident in a return before the end of his team's 2022 campaign.

The superstar pass rusher posted a Terminator gif with the classic line, "I'll be back."

Watt and the Steelers organization are seeking multiple opinions on the injury. On Tuesday, head coach Mike Tomlin said they're "encouraged" that the injury isn't season-ending.

"We're probably in a lot better place than we were after the game," Tomlin said Tuesday, per ESPN. "... I can definitively say that T.J. won't play this week [against the Patriots], but I won't make any commitments beyond that.

"We're encouraged, and we'll just continue to look at the situation and gain opinions and do what's appropriate."

The Steelers have not yet placed Watt on injured reserve, which would confirm his absence for at least the next four games. The team has until the end of the week to make that decision.

Watt's recovery timeline hinges on whether or not he needs surgery. It's currently unclear if he'll need a reparative procedure.

Stay tuned for updates on Watt's injury situation.