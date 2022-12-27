Look: T.J. Watt Reacts To Brother's Retirement Announcement

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - NOVEMBER 08: T.J. Watt #90 of the Pittsburgh Steelers celebrates sacking Justin Fields #1 of the Chicago Bears during the second half of their game at Heinz Field on November 08, 2021 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

It sounds like this is the end of the road for J.J. Watt's NFL career.

On Tuesday, the Cardinals defensive end shared a picture with his daughter Koa and wife Kealia, captioned: "Koa's first ever NFL game. My last ever NFL home game. My heart is filled with nothing but love and gratitude. It's been an absolute honor and a pleasure."

Little brother T.J. was right there to react to big bro's announcement.

He wasn't alone.

"What am I gonna do with this box of No. 99 Watt Steeler jerseys and these notebooks full of fan fic?" asked Brian Batko.

"This is how we all feel," another replied.

"Wish we could have seen all the Watt bros in Pittsburgh," a fan tweeted.

"He should play a last season as a Steeler with you and with Derek," another fan said. "Try to convince him only you can."

If this is indeed it for Watt, what a ride it was.