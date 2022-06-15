Look: T.J. Watt Reacts To Minkah Fitzpatrick's Record Contract

PITTSBURGH, PA - JANUARY 03: Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt (90) looks on during the game against the Cleveland Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers on January 03, 2022 at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, PA. (Photo by Mark Alberti/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Pittsburgh Steelers made Minkah Fitzpatrick the highest-paid safety ever on Wednesday.

Since his arrival in the Burgh back in 2019, he's been a two-time Pro Bowler and All-Pro and matured into one of the best DBs in football.

Fitzpatrick's record-breaking contract will reportedly pay out $18.4 million per season over the next four years. And after the news came down, fellow teammate and Defensive Player of the Year T.J. Watt gave the ball-hawking FS a shoutout.

"Earned!!!" he tweeted.

Steelers fans were in lockstep with Watt. Expressing similar sentiments on Twitter.

"Earned."

"Earned indeed!" replied another.

"Every penny earned," another said.

"Big big W."

Minkah Fitzpatrick has only missed one game dating back to his rookie year.

And over the past three seasons, he's compiled 11 interceptions, 203 tackles, four fumble recoveries and a pair of touchdowns on the backend of the Steelers defense.