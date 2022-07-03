Look: Talor Gooch Getting Crushed For Comparing LIV Golf Event To Ryder Cup

NORTH PLAINS, OREGON - JULY 02: (L-R) Team Captain Dustin Johnson, Patrick Reed, Talor Gooch and Pat Perez of 4 Aces GC smile on the 18th green after winning the team competition during day three of the LIV Golf Invitational - Portland at Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club on July 02, 2022 in North Plains, Oregon. (Photo by Jonathan Ferrey/LIV Golf via Getty Images) Jonathan Ferrey/LIV Golf/Getty Images

Ryder Cup fanatics aren't going to like what Talor Gooch had to say at an LIV Golf event in Portland this Saturday afternoon.

After Saturday's performance, Gooch was asked about the crowd energy throughout the competition.

While answering, he compared it to the Ryder Cup, even though he's never participated in a Ryder Cup.

"Yeah absolutely," he said when asked if he could feel the crowd's energy. "I haven't played in a Ryder Cup or a Presidents Cup but I can't imagine there's a whole hell of a lot of difference. This was as cool as it gets. We've been saying that all week. The energy is different. It's awesome."

Yikes.

Golf fans aren't too thrilled with this.

Not the best look for Talor Gooch - or Dustin Johnson, Patrick Reed and Pat Perez, for that matter.