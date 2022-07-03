Look: Talor Gooch Getting Crushed For Comparing LIV Golf Event To Ryder Cup
Ryder Cup fanatics aren't going to like what Talor Gooch had to say at an LIV Golf event in Portland this Saturday afternoon.
After Saturday's performance, Gooch was asked about the crowd energy throughout the competition.
While answering, he compared it to the Ryder Cup, even though he's never participated in a Ryder Cup.
"Yeah absolutely," he said when asked if he could feel the crowd's energy. "I haven't played in a Ryder Cup or a Presidents Cup but I can't imagine there's a whole hell of a lot of difference. This was as cool as it gets. We've been saying that all week. The energy is different. It's awesome."
Yikes.
Golf fans aren't too thrilled with this.
Not the best look for Talor Gooch - or Dustin Johnson, Patrick Reed and Pat Perez, for that matter.