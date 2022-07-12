Look: Taylor Rooks Reacts To ESPN's Embarrassing Mistake

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 24: Taylor Rooks attends 2019 NBA Awards at Barker Hangar on June 24, 2019 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/WireImage)

ESPN made a pretty awful mistake this Monday morning.

The Worldwide Leader ran a fake quote by Ja Morant that was posted by the parody account, Ballsack Sports.

"If you put MJ in today's game he's just another superstar," the fake quote reads. "We got me, Steph, Luka, Dame, Trae—and then guys like Bron, KD, Giannis, Kawhi—it's not just one superstar and a bunch of you know, average dudes, you feel?"

This fake quote was aired by ESPN during Monday's edition of This Just In. What an embarrassing mistake.

Bleacher Report's Taylor Rooks called out the network for the blunder.

"he absolutely did not say this in the interview," she said. "and I can't believe it was broadcast that he did. there should be a correction issued for that. @espn"

Here's what Morant actually said about Michael Jordan.

Making a mistake like this once or twice is understandable; but this isn't a first-time offense by ESPN.

The Worldwide Leader could really use some fact-checkers from now on.