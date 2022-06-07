Look: Taylor Swift Responds To College Basketball Team

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 06: Taylor Swift attends the InStyle And Warner Bros. Golden Globes After Party 2019 at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 6, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

Taylor Swift had a nice congratulatory letter for the Providence Friars men's basketball team on Tuesday.

Swift congratulated the Friars for a great 2022 season after they made the NCAA Tournament.

"Hi Friars! What an amazing 2022 season! Congratulations to you all on your incredible and inspiring success. Sending you all hugs! Love, Taylor," Swift wrote.

Three Friars players then took a picture with the letter.

During the season at Providence home games, the arena would blast Swift's 2009 hit "You Belong With Me" at the end of close games.

The student section would go absolutely crazy when the song came on. It ended up working as the Friars had a 16-1 home record.

Providence finished the 2021-22 season with a 27-6 overall record after it lost to Kansas in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament.

There's no doubt that "You Belong With Me" will make numerous appearances at Providence home games next season.