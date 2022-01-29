The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Look: TB12 Deleted Its Tweet About Tom Brady

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady walks to the locker room.TAMPA, FLORIDA - JANUARY 23: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers reacts after being defeated by the Los Angeles Rams 30-27 in the NFC Divisional Playoff game at Raymond James Stadium on January 23, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Legendary NFL quarterback Tom Brady has reportedly retired…or has he?

The TB12 sports account has deleted its farewell Brady tweet after it went out right after Adam Schefter’s report.

Michael Sliver of BallySports then followed up with a report that Brady has still not made a final decision when it comes to retirement.

If Brady does make the official announcement, he will go down as one of the greatest quarterbacks to ever do it.

He’d finish with seven Super Bowls, which is more than any other team in the NFL, plus 624 touchdown passes to 203 interceptions.

He had one of the best seasons of his career for the 2021-22 season. Brady finished with over 5,000 yards passing for the first time in a decade, plus 44 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.

Brady will also be eligible for the Hall of Fame in 2027 and will undoubtedly get in on the first ballot.

This story figures to have more twists and turns before an official announcement is made.

About Hunter Hodies

Hunter is an intern at The Spun.