Look: TB12 Deleted Its Tweet About Tom Brady

Legendary NFL quarterback Tom Brady has reportedly retired…or has he?

The TB12 sports account has deleted its farewell Brady tweet after it went out right after Adam Schefter’s report.

The TB12 Sports account deleted this Brady farewell tweet. pic.twitter.com/Iu4CJOB1NP — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) January 29, 2022

Michael Sliver of BallySports then followed up with a report that Brady has still not made a final decision when it comes to retirement.

Report for @BallySports: Tom Brady contacted @Buccaneers GM Jason Licht and told him he has not yet made a final decision on retirement, disputing the ESPN report. Licht is respecting Brady's process and waiting for a definitive answer, whenever it comes, from the QB. — Michael Silver (@MikeSilver) January 29, 2022

If Brady does make the official announcement, he will go down as one of the greatest quarterbacks to ever do it.

He’d finish with seven Super Bowls, which is more than any other team in the NFL, plus 624 touchdown passes to 203 interceptions.

He had one of the best seasons of his career for the 2021-22 season. Brady finished with over 5,000 yards passing for the first time in a decade, plus 44 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.

Brady will also be eligible for the Hall of Fame in 2027 and will undoubtedly get in on the first ballot.

This story figures to have more twists and turns before an official announcement is made.