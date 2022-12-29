Skip to main content
Look: TCU Coach Sonny Dykes Takes Shot At The SEC

TCU head coach Sonny Dykes claps on the sideline.

SEC teams are often thought of as having the toughest schedules in college football.

During a pre-Fiesta Bowl press conference on Thursday, TCU head coach Sonny Dykes suggested the opposite.

Dykes took a shot at the SEC for scheduling easy non-conference games late in the regular season.

"You’re not going to catch The Citadel in Week 10. We caught Texas,” he said.

The Horned Frogs played just two non-Power Five programs this season — both of which came during the first three games of the year. After that, they took on 10-straight Big 12 opponents including the conference championship game.

Georgia, the only SEC team in this year's College Football Playoff, did not face off against a non-conference opponent late in the 2022 season. Alabama played Austin Peay in the second to last game of the regular season.

TCU will take on the No. 2 Michigan Wolverines in the Fiesta Bowl on New Year's Eve.