Look: TCU Coach Sonny Dykes Takes Shot At The SEC

SEC teams are often thought of as having the toughest schedules in college football.

During a pre-Fiesta Bowl press conference on Thursday, TCU head coach Sonny Dykes suggested the opposite.

Dykes took a shot at the SEC for scheduling easy non-conference games late in the regular season.

"You’re not going to catch The Citadel in Week 10. We caught Texas,” he said.

The Horned Frogs played just two non-Power Five programs this season — both of which came during the first three games of the year. After that, they took on 10-straight Big 12 opponents including the conference championship game.

Georgia, the only SEC team in this year's College Football Playoff, did not face off against a non-conference opponent late in the 2022 season. Alabama played Austin Peay in the second to last game of the regular season.

TCU will take on the No. 2 Michigan Wolverines in the Fiesta Bowl on New Year's Eve.