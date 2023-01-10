Look: TCU Fan's Decision At National Title Going Viral

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 09: TCU Horned Frogs fans cheer during the second quarter against the Georgia Bulldogs in the College Football Playoff National Championship game at SoFi Stadium on January 09, 2023 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images) Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

The TCU Horned Frogs entered tonight's national title game against Georgia as hefty underdogs.

In fact, the Bulldogs were the most-favored team in national title game history - at least since the playoff began. TCU has thrived in that environment all season, leading the nation in fourth-quarter comebacks.

Just over a week ago, TCU shocked the college football world by defeating the Michigan Wolverines to make the title game. Unfortunately, the Horned Frogs' magic has run out.

Georgia holds a 45-7 lead in the third quarter of the title game. It's gotten so bad for Horned Frogs fans that they're actively doing anything other than watching their team.

That includes playing chess.

Check it out.

It's a brutal result for a TCU team that was one of the best stories of the college football season.

The Horned Frogs are a better team than they're showing tonight, but the end result is all that matters.