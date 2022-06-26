Look: Team Hendrick Is Having Rough Time On Sunday Night

MARTINSVILLE, VIRGINIA - APRIL 09: William Byron, driver of the #24 RaptorTough.com Chevrolet, celebrates in the Ruoff Mortgage victory lane after winning the NASCAR Cup Series Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 400 at Martinsville Speedway on April 09, 2022 in Martinsville, Virginia. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Team Hendrick isn't doing well in Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series after the restart.

William Byron went to the garage after he reported an issue with his car. Alex Bowman then spun out and hit the wall as the cars were making a turn.

Byron spoke with NBC after he was out of the car and confirmed that "there's nothing we can do." He's gonna try and make some more laps back, even though he has no chance of winning this race.

This is an unfortunate result for Byron, especially since he's already won two races this year.

Sunday's race is taking place at Nashville Superspeedway and is close to being a third of the way done. Martin Truex Jr. is currently in the lead, though Denny Hamlin is hot on his tail.

You can watch the rest of this race on NBC.