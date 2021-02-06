Look: Tempers Flare Before SEC Basketball Game

With no fans in the arena, college basketball teams are being forced to provide their own energy. On Saturday afternoon, South Carolina and Mississippi State took that sentiment one step too far.

Following warmups in an SEC matchup, the Gamecocks and Bulldogs were involved in a pregame shouting and shoving match that had to be separated by coaches and officials.

Here’s a video of the incident:

Tensions are high early. A little shoving and yelling going on following warm ups between USC and Miss. State @wachfox pic.twitter.com/091Tdjguhb — Mike Uva (@Mike_Uva) February 6, 2021

Neither of these programs have had overwhelming success in their 2020-21 campaigns. Both hovering around the .500 mark, South Carolina is 5-6 on the year while Mississippi State currently sits at 10-9. At 3-4 and 5-6 in conference play, both rank in the bottom half of the SEC.

Perhaps it’s the frustration of disappointing seasons that pushed these opponents over the edge.

While the origin of the scuffle is unknown, this isn’t the first incident a Mississippi State athletic program has been involved in this year.

After a 28-26 win in the Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl in early January, the Bulldogs’ football team broke out into a brawl with Tulsa. The skirmish was pretty brutal — involving punches, kicks and helmet swings. The Mississippi State athletic program has yet to levy any punishments on the involved players.

Back to today’s game, the Bulldogs currently lead the Gamecocks 36-30 at halftime.