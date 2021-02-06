The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Look: Tempers Flare Before SEC Basketball Game

Mississippi State basketball coach Ben Howland talking to one of his players.NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - MARCH 15: Ben Howland the head coach of the Mississippi State Bulldogs gives instructions to Quinndary Weatherspoon #11 against the Tennessee Volunteers during the Quarterfinals of the SEC Basketball Tournament at Bridgestone Arena on March 15, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

With no fans in the arena, college basketball teams are being forced to provide their own energy. On Saturday afternoon, South Carolina and Mississippi State took that sentiment one step too far.

Following warmups in an SEC matchup, the Gamecocks and Bulldogs were involved in a pregame shouting and shoving match that had to be separated by coaches and officials.

Here’s a video of the incident:

Neither of these programs have had overwhelming success in their 2020-21 campaigns. Both hovering around the .500 mark, South Carolina is 5-6 on the year while Mississippi State currently sits at 10-9. At 3-4 and 5-6 in conference play, both rank in the bottom half of the SEC.

Perhaps it’s the frustration of disappointing seasons that pushed these opponents over the edge.

While the origin of the scuffle is unknown, this isn’t the first incident a Mississippi State athletic program has been involved in this year.

After a 28-26 win in the Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl in early January, the Bulldogs’ football team broke out into a brawl with Tulsa. The skirmish was pretty brutal — involving punches, kicks and helmet swings. The Mississippi State athletic program has yet to levy any punishments on the involved players.

Back to today’s game, the Bulldogs currently lead the Gamecocks 36-30 at halftime.


About Matt Audilet

Matt is an intern at The Spun.