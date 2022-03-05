Look: Tennessee Cheerleader Video Going Viral On Saturday

A pretty funny video of a Tennessee Volunteers cheerleader is going viral on social media on Saturday afternoon.

Tennessee’s men’s basketball team is hosting Arkansas in Knoxville on Saturday afternoon. The Vols are leading the Razorbacks in the second half.

We almost had a scary incident on the floor, when a Tennessee cheerleader accidentally left her letter card on the floor.

The Tennessee official attempted to get the attention of the referee, but she had to wait on the sideline until a break in action.

A Tennessee cheerleader left her letter on the court and needed to get it lol pic.twitter.com/Ay3O8SRga4 — Pub Sports Radio ™ (@PubSportsRadio) March 5, 2022

Thankfully, nothing bad happened.

This is March!!! Cheerleader left the O on the court in the Tennessee and Arkansas game. Oh no!!!!! pic.twitter.com/BRdUR4hFrc — CapWize (@CapWize) March 5, 2022

Tennessee, No. 13 in the country, is leading No. 14 Arkansas, 62-48, midway through the second half on Saturday afternoon.

The SEC contest is airing on ESPN.