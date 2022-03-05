Look: Tennessee Cheerleader Video Going Viral On Saturday

The Spun

Tennessee Volunteers cheerleaders on the floorCOLUMBUS, OHIO - MARCH 22: A Tennessee Volunteers cheerleader performs during the game against the Colgate Raiders in the first round of the 2019 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Nationwide Arena on March 22, 2019 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

A pretty funny video of a Tennessee Volunteers cheerleader is going viral on social media on Saturday afternoon.

Tennessee’s men’s basketball team is hosting Arkansas in Knoxville on Saturday afternoon. The Vols are leading the Razorbacks in the second half.

We almost had a scary incident on the floor, when a Tennessee cheerleader accidentally left her letter card on the floor.

The Tennessee official attempted to get the attention of the referee, but she had to wait on the sideline until a break in action.

Thankfully, nothing bad happened.

Tennessee, No. 13 in the country, is leading No. 14 Arkansas, 62-48, midway through the second half on Saturday afternoon.

The SEC contest is airing on ESPN.

