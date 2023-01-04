Look: Tennessee Fan Epically Trolled Dabo Swinney This Week

SOUTH BEND, INDIANA - NOVEMBER 05: Head coach Dabo Swinney of the Clemson Tigers reacts against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the first half at Notre Dame Stadium on November 05, 2022 in South Bend, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) Michael Reaves/Getty Images

A petty Tennessee football fan shipped Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney a unique gift after the Volunteers' recent Orange Bowl win over the Tigers.

The fan in question sent Swinney 24 six-ounce burgers via FedEx — calling back some comments the Clemson coach made earlier this season.

The troll gift was delivered to Swinney at Clemson earlier today.

Here's what Swinney had to say about Tennessee after the team lost to South Carolina in the penultimate game of the season, knocking them out of College Football Playoff contention.

“When you’re in Tennessee’s position, and they’re like, ‘OK, we beat South Carolina, we beat Vandy,’ and they’re in the playoffs. They’re flipping burgers at the house, having a cold drink watching the championship weekend, ‘What are we? Are we 3 or 4? Where are we going? Are we in Arizona or are we in Atlanta?’ And the next thing you know, you forget you’ve gotta go play.”

Clemson also lost to South Carolina in its final game of the regular season. The Volunteers took care of the Tigers handily in this year's Orange Bowl, winning 31-14.