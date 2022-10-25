Look: Tennessee Football's New Uniforms Are Going Viral

KNOXVILLE, TN - OCTOBER 01: The Volunteer mascot waves the flag in the edzone after a Tennessee touchdown as the Tennessee Volunteers defeated the Mississippi Rebels 27-10 at Neyland Stadium on October 1, 2005 in Knoxville, Tennessee. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

The Tennessee football hype is reaching sky-high levels as the Volunteers remain undefeated on the year.

On Tuesday, the No. 3-ranked program added to this hype with an exciting new uniform release. The official Tennessee Football Twitter account unveiled some all-black uniforms with orange accents for this coming Saturday's matchup against No. 19 Kentucky.

"Dark Mode Activated," the team wrote.

Take a look at the hype video here:

The college football world seems to love these new threads.

"Dark Mode!! Let’s gooooo!!!" one fan wrote.

"Neyland at night in these uniforms…good luck. Go ahead and lock in Tennessee -12.5," another added.

"These uniforms are the best in the nation," another said.

The Volunteers are 7-0 on the season with wins over four ranked opponents — including former No. 3 Alabama. This weekend, the program will welcome two-loss Kentucky for a primetime matchup in Neyland Stadium.

Saturday's game will kickoff at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN.