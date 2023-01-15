Look: Tennessee Quarterback Transferring To The Big Ten

FAYETTEVILLE, AR - NOVEMBER 7: Helmet of the Tennessee Volunteers on the sidelines during a game against the Arkansas Razorbacks in the first half at Razorback Stadium on November 7, 2020 in Fayetteville, Arkansas. The Razorbacks defeated the Volunteers 24-13. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images) Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

A former Tennessee quarterback is transferring to a Big Ten school.

Tayven Jackson is taking his talents to Indiana after making the announcement Sunday afternoon via Twitter.

This is a big win for head coach Tom Allen as he tries to get the program back on track. The Hoosiers went 4-8 this season after going 2-10 the previous season.

Jackson didn't get a lot of playing time this season since Hendon Hooker was the starter. He completed 3-of-4 passes for 37 yards.

Jackson is a former four-star recruit in the 2022 class. He was the seventh-best recruit in his home state (Indiana) and the No. 13 quarterback in the class, per 247Sports composite rankings.

He was also the No. 198 overall recruit, regardless of position.

We'll have to see if he's able to win the starting job heading into next season.