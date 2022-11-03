Look: Tennessee Star Quarterback Hendon Hooker Lands New NIL Deal

KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 24: Hendon Hooker #5 of the Tennessee Volunteers looks to throw against the Florida Gators at Neyland Stadium on September 24, 2022 in Knoxville, Tennessee. Tennessee won the game 38-33. (Photo by Donald Page/Getty Images) Donald Page/Getty Images

2022 has been an incredible year for Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Hendon Hooker. His sensational year - on top of the accolades - has landed him a pretty awesome NIL deal.

The Tennessee quarterback announced a NIL deal with Mercedes-Benz of Knoxville via his Instagram page on Thursday afternoon.

"Grateful to announce my partnership with our local elite dealership," Hooker wrote.

There's no doubt that Hooker got a sweet ride courtesy of the dealership with this deal.

This is yet another great accomplishment for Hooker as he continues to have one heck of a season for the Vols. He's already completed 71-percent of his passes for 2,338 yards and 21 touchdowns through eight games. Several of the iconic team's passing records could be in jeopardy by year's end.

He is squarely in the mix for the Heisman Trophy, and to some analysts might even be the favorite for it.

Hooker will look to continue his outstanding season and continue to climb draft boards when Tennessee travels to Athens to take on top-ranked Georgia. Many pundits consider this to be the game of the season so far.

Kickoff will be at 3:30 p.m. ET and will be televised by CBS. Brad Nessler and Gary Danielson will be on the call.