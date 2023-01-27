Look: Tennis Star Asked To Remove Her Shirt Before Australian Open Match

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 26: Victoria Azarenka reacts in the Semifinals singles match against Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan during day 11 of the 2023 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 26, 2023 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Mark Kolbe/Getty Images) Mark Kolbe/Getty Images

Earlier this week, Victoria Azarenka fell in the semifinals of the Australian Open - but not before a bizarre incident happened.

Azarenka fell to reigning Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina by a final score of 7-6, 6-3. Before the match, though, she walked onto Rod Laver Arena wearing a Paris Saint Germain jersey.

Azarenka had good reason to be wearing the jersey. She explained she wears it because her son Leo supports PSG and wants to play for the club one day.

However, she was asked to remove the shirt before warming up for her match. After being asked to change her outfit, Azarenka suggested it was a sponsorship issue.

“They told me to take it off twice because I had a different shirt,” Azarenka said via the New York Post. “I think it’s the issue with the sponsorships. I guess the logos are too big … I know that I’m not allowed to play in that. I knew those type of things.

“But I can still step on the court in what I want to step on the court. I do it for my own reasons. My son wore the white jersey today to his practice, and I tried to wear a white jersey to my match but couldn’t. So that’s OK.”