Look: Terrell Owens Got In Heated Confrontation In Neighborhood

SANTA CLARA, CA - NOVEMBER 01: 2018 Hall of Fame inductee Terrell Owens speaks during a ceremony at halftime of the game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Oakland Raiders at Levi's Stadium on November 1, 2018 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Daniel Shirey/Getty Images)

Former NFL superstar Terrell Owens got into a heated argument with a woman in his neighborhood on Wednesday night.

Cops were forced to get involved in the racially-charged altercation.

"You're a Black man approaching a white woman!" the woman screamed at Owens, per TMZ Sports.

Portions of the incident were captured by Owens and broadcast on his social media accounts.

"KAREN IS REAL!!!! Wow!! JUST A NORMAL NIGHT OF BEING A BLACK MAN IN AMERICA," Owens wrote on Instagram. "I want to say I can’t believe it but y’all know what it is."

In the video footage, the woman accused Owens of reckless driving and intimidation. The five-time All-Pro wide receiver vehemently denied these allegations, saying he was driving safely and got out of his car because she was screaming profanities at him.

Owens signed off on Instagram before the police left the scene. It's unclear how the situation was resolved.