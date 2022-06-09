Look: Terrell Owens Has 1-Word Message For Darrelle Revis

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - SEPTEMBER 27: Darrelle Revis #24 of the New York Jets warms up prior to their game against the Philadelphia Eagles at MetLife Stadium on September 27, 2015 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

Former All-Pro cornerback Darrelle Revis enjoyed some of the best years of his career locking down some of the best wide receivers in the game. Among them was Hall of Famer Terrell Owens, who had some thoughts on his former foe.

In a recent appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, Revis revealed that he kept notebooks on his toughest opponents such as Owens and Randy Moss. He said that part of his success came from being such a dedicated "student of the game."

T.O. saw that clip of Revis and decided to weigh in on Revis' admission. Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, Owens had just one word for the seven-time Pro Bowl corner:

"Respect," Owens wrote.

Terrell Owens faced Darrelle Revis four times in his Hall of Fame career. He got the better of Revis while with the Dallas Cowboys in 2007 with six receptions for 65 yards and a touchdown in a 34-3 win.

But between 2009 and 2010, Owens faced Revis and the Jets three more times and was effectively eliminated from the game.

He had six receptions for 44 yards in two games against Revis and the Jets in 2009. In 2010, his final NFL season, Revis held Owens to just three receptions for 17 yards.

It remains to be seen if Darrelle Revis will go to the Hall of Fame. But his success against so many Hall of Famers and No. 1 receivers surely warrants discussion.