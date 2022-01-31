Look: Terrell Owens Has Blunt Message For Baker Mayfield

Former NFL wide receiver Terrell Owens is quite pleased with this year’s Super Bowl matchup.

The Los Angeles Rams are set to take on the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl 56. Los Angeles is coming off a win over the San Francisco 49ers, while Cincinnati is coming off a big upset win over the Kansas City Chiefs.

Owens, who played for the Bengals and is close friends with Odell Beckham Jr., took to social media following today’s games.

The Hall of Fame wide receiver made sure to take a shot at Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield.

It’s been a tough offseason for Mayfield and the Browns.

Cleveland missed the playoffs and the former No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick underwent surgery on his injured shoulder.

The Browns will look to make a run like Odell did next year.