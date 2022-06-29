Look: Terrifying Collision During Mets-Astros Game Wednesday

NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 29: Noah Syndergaard #34 of the New York Mets pitches to Dexter Fowler #25 of the St. Louis Cardinals in the first inning on Opening Day at Citi Field on March 29, 2018 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

Wednesday has been a day for terrifying collisions around Major League Baseball.

Earlier this afternoon, Milwaukee Brewers center fielder Jonathan Davis went crashing into the outfield wall and was forced to leave the game. Just a few hours later, another scary collision took place during the New York Mets game against the Houston Astros.

In the bottom of the eighth inning with Justin Verlander on the mound, a pop-up was hit into no man's land in the outfield. Shortstop Jeremy Pena did his best to race out to make the catch, but there was a problem.

Left fielder Yordan Alvarez was also trying to make a play on the ball at the same time. Unfortunately, the two men collided and went crashing to the ground.

Here's video of the play.

Unfortunately, both players were forced to leave the game following the collision. ESPN's Jeff Passan reported Alvarez needed to be carted off the field, but was alert.

"Yordan Álvarez was carted off the field following a collision in left field with Jeremy Peña," Passan said. "He seemed alert and was talking with trainers and teammates before he left. Peña is out of the game as well. Two of the best Astros are gone from a 0-0 game in the 8th against the Mets."

We'll have the latest when it becomes available.