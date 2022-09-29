Look: Terrifying Fan Went Viral During NFL Game

DENVER, CO - NOVEMBER 4: A general view of the field during the fourth quarter of a game between the Denver Broncos and the Houston Texans at Broncos Stadium at Mile High on November 4, 2018 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

Last week, fans watching the New York Mets or New York Yankees play on Friday night were in for a creepy sight.

Actors from the horror film Smile were spliced into the crowd in an attempt to promote the movie. How would they promote the movie by sitting in the crowd, you ask?

By staring into the souls of those watching from home with an insanely creepy smile on their face. The photos of the Smile actors smiling are going viral on social media.

Just a few days later, one of the "fans" was spotted at Sunday night's game between the San Francisco 49ers and Denver Broncos.

Check it out.

Staring at that creepy fan might have been preferable to what the 49ers and Broncos were doing on the field, though. The two teams combined for just 21 points and looked lost on offense most of the game.

Denver got the win, but the movie Smile may have been the big winner because everyone's talking about it.