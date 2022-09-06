Look: Terrifying Image Of Brutus The Buckeye Going Viral
There are few mascots in college football more recognizable than Brutus the Buckeye.
The Ohio State Buckeyes mascot is consistently on the largest platforms thanks to Ohio State's relevance in the college football world. That platform came with a price on Tuesday.
For some reason, a deranged soul decided it was a good ideal to create a portrait of what Brutus would look like as a human. No, we're not quite sure why this was necessary.
And yes, it's terrifying.
Check it out.
Why, just why?
There are some things that shouldn't be shared on the internet and this is certainly one of them.
Thankfully, the human version of Brutus doesn't exist - or so we hope.