Look: Terrifying Image Of Brutus The Buckeye Going Viral

ARLINGTON, TX - DECEMBER 29: Brutus Buckeye the Ohio State Buckeyes mascot during the Goodyear Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium on December 29, 2017 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

There are few mascots in college football more recognizable than Brutus the Buckeye.

The Ohio State Buckeyes mascot is consistently on the largest platforms thanks to Ohio State's relevance in the college football world. That platform came with a price on Tuesday.

For some reason, a deranged soul decided it was a good ideal to create a portrait of what Brutus would look like as a human. No, we're not quite sure why this was necessary.

And yes, it's terrifying.

Check it out.

Why, just why?

There are some things that shouldn't be shared on the internet and this is certainly one of them.

Thankfully, the human version of Brutus doesn't exist - or so we hope.